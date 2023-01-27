Watch Now
'I could have been dead': Connor McGregor hit by car while riding bicycle

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jan 27, 2023
UFC star Connor McGregor is thankful to be alive after apparently being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

The mixed martial artist posted a video on Instagram after the apparent collision.

"I could have been dead there," McGregor tells the motorist who is heard repeatedly apologizing.

The video, which McGregor has removed from Instagram, showed his heavily-damaged bike on the ground and his contents strewn across the road. His pants were also ripped from the fall.

McGregor claimed that the driver was blinded by the sun when he crashed into him.

"Thank you God, it wasn't my time," McGregor wrote.

He credited his wrestling and judo background for giving him awareness about how to land safely.

McGregor did not say where the crash occurred or whether authorities will get involved.

In the video, he repeatedly told the driver, "All good, man."

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021. He has been recovering from a leg injury suffered in his fight against Dustin Poirier.

