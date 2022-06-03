Hiker dies while climbing out of Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON — Officials with the National Park Service say a hiker's death is under investigation at the Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona.

The agency said just before 6 p.m. Thursday, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a hiker in distress on the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.

A search and rescue operation was then launched to get to the hiker.

When crews arrived, they assisted with resuscitation efforts. However, those attempts were unsuccessful.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario, was pronounced dead.

Park officials told ABC15 that Goodine was hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier.

The NPS is investigating the exact cause of death in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected.

No other details have been provided.

Below is a message from the National Park Service:

"Before heading down a trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions. All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in the shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, including light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

