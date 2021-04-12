Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say three officers were wounded when the passenger of a car shot them during a police chase that ended with one suspect killed and the other arrested.

The Carroll County sheriff said it began when a Georgia Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding along Interstate 20.

Authorities said the vehicle sped away again, and the passenger fired a weapon that stopped the patrol vehicle.

According to The Associated Press, the officer was shot, lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a utility pole.

Local police officers then joined the chase, which ended with three officers wounded.

A second officer was shot twice during the chase, The AP reported.

According to the AP, a deputy for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Officer was shot in the arm.

Sheriff Terry Langley said one suspect was killed and the other taken into custody "after a negotiation."

The AP reported that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the investigation.