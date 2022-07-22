GBI investigating after woman dies from moving deputies car

SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it's investigating the death of a woman who was in custody but somehow fell out of a patrol car while she was being taken to the office of law enforcement.

According to the bureau, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence in Sparta on July 15.

At the residence, deputies arrested 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, the bureau said in a news release.

"While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries," the agency said.

According to the agency, Grier was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital on Thursday at around 1 p.m., saying she "died because of those injuries."

The bureau said the sheriff's department asked them to investigate the in-custody incident.

The investigation is ongoing.