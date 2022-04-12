British prime minister fined for COVID lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he and Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices.

Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, will also be fined.

The “partygate” scandal has seen dozens of politicians and officials investigated over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions.

Many in Britain are angered by revelations that Johnson's staff held office parties in 2020 and 2021 while millions in Britain abided by strict lockdown rules.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.

Johnson is now facing calls to resign. Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, tweeted that Johnson needs to step down.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 12, 2022

There are no signs that Johnson intends to resign.