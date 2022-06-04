Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

GOP Rep. Jacobs to retire after backing assault weapons ban

Chris Jacobs, Martina Jacobs, Anna Jacobs, Pamela Jacobs
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Congressman Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., center, poses for a photo with his daughter Anna, 1, during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill, July 21, 2020, in Washington. Jacobs says he will not run for another term in Congress amid backlash over his support for new gun control measures. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Chris Jacobs, Martina Jacobs, Anna Jacobs, Pamela Jacobs
Posted at 2:10 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 02:10:21-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York says he will not run for another term in Congress amid backlash over his support for new gun control measures.

Jacobs, who represents suburban Buffalo, told reporters Friday that he has decided to retire instead of facing what he said would be “an incredibly divisive election."

His announcement comes just days after he voiced support for a federal assault weapons ban and other gun control measures.

Gerard Kassar, who chairs the New York State Conservative Party, welcomed Jacobs' decision. He said the party had been “perplexed” by Jacobs’ recent stance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News