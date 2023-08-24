Twin City Foods recalls corn, vegetable products due to Listeria concerns

STANWOOD, Wash. — Twin City Foods has recalled select varieties of its Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the problem was first detected after a customer received lab results from a third party.

The FDA lists the following products affected by the recall:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

No illnesses were reported.

Those who purchased any of the affected products are instructed to refrain from eating them and to return them for refunds.

If you have questions, contact the manufacturer by calling 360-629-5678.

