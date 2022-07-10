Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov't amid turmoil

Sri Lanka
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
Protesters walk around and spend time at the ongoing protest site a day after storming into president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign in the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s economic crisis.. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 05:30:40-04

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet to install a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign in the most dramatic day of monthslong political turmoil.

Protesters stormed both officials’ homes Saturday and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the economic crisis. An opposition lawmaker says all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed for a majority in Parliament, at which point they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign.

The parties hoped to reach consensus Sunday. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News