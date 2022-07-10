Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov't amid turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet to install a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign in the most dramatic day of monthslong political turmoil.

Protesters stormed both officials’ homes Saturday and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the economic crisis. An opposition lawmaker says all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed for a majority in Parliament, at which point they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign.

The parties hoped to reach consensus Sunday. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place.