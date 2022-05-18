Watch
CMU accepts Ukrainian exchange student who is staying in US

Photo/Facebook: Central Michigan University
Posted at 4:06 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:06:54-04

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A high school student from Ukraine who won’t return home because of war will stay in Michigan and start college.

Mariia Smahliuk accepted an offer from Central Michigan University. The exchange student already is in Mount Pleasant attending the local high school.

Smahliuk lives with Liz Busch, a Mt. Pleasant city commissioner, who helped her make contact with CMU.

Smahliuk is collecting money for medical supplies and inviting people to visit a Mount Pleasant store, For Art’s Sake, next Tuesday to write letters to Ukrainian soldiers. Members First Credit Union is accepting contributions to support Smahliuk at CMU.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
