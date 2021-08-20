Watch
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

Alex Brandon/AP
A person is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. Officials evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw a man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup, which had no license plates. The man was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, according to two people briefed on the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
APTOPIX Suspicious Truck
Posted at 9:04 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 21:04:14-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area.

Police say they did not find a bomb in the vehicle but possible bomb-making materials were collected from it.

Authorities are trying to learn what led the man, identified by law enforcement officials as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, to drive onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and make bomb threats to officers.

