Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area.

Police say they did not find a bomb in the vehicle but possible bomb-making materials were collected from it.

Authorities are trying to learn what led the man, identified by law enforcement officials as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, to drive onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and make bomb threats to officers.