Multiple adults & kids injured after propane tank explodes in Rochester; police say cause is accidental

(WXYZ) — Multiple people were injured after an propane tank exploded in Downtown Rochester, fire department officials confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

We're told the explosion happened around 8:45 p.m. and video showed multiple fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said that they transported five people to the hospital – three children and two adults. Two others were checked and released at the scene.

WATCH: Interview with Chief Cieslik on explosion (photographer: WXYZ's Brandon Speagle)

Their status is not known at the time, but Cieslik said they are expecting good outcomes.

See surveillance video of a heat lamp on fire from across the street below:

Rochester police said the propane tank was outside of a business when it exploded. Police and fire responded and treated three patients for serious injuries and several others for minor injuries.

Police say the cause is believed to be accidental, and that Main Street will be closed from Fourth to University for several hours until the area is safe for travel.

See video from the scene below:

Witnesses on scene said that a heat lamp outside one of the restaurants in Downtown Rochester tipped over and was on fire before the explosion happened.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for updates to this breaking story.