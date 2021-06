PORTER TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized following a crash Thursday night in Cass County.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of US-12 and Mason Street in Porter Township.

Police say a 58-year-old man was trying to turn in a driveway when he hit a motorcyclist.

The 33-year-old was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials say that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.