The FOX 17 Morning team tries Shamrock Shakes

Fox 17 Morning News team tries their first Shamrock Shakes
Posted at 7:55 AM, Mar 17, 2023
Can you believe some of our morning news team have never tried the Shamrock Shake?

Since it's the last week for the minty treat, we had to fix that— live on air.

They all seemed to enjoy the seasonal sweet, but the important thing to remember is 25¢ from each shake sold goes towards Ronald McDonald House Charities, housing families whose kids are facing hospital stays and helping them with essential needs. Even if you don't get a shake, you can still donate your change or round-up your total to donate.

