West Michigan kids get started on their personal libraries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children who grow up in a home without any books are on average, 3 years behind kids who have lots of books at home.

That's just one reason FOX 17 and our parent company, E.W. Scripps, makes childhood literacy a priority.

We made a big push to raise money to help support our If You Give A Child A Book Campaign last summer and fall.

We raised more than 37-thousand dollars that will stay at schools like East Leonard Elementary!

Every single student at East Leonard will be able to shop for books they want to take home at the Scholastic Book Fairs—completely free.

Each student will take five books home.

Having access to literature at home makes a difference in the classroom.

"Sometimes there's an assumption that just because a child is entering into school that it's all upon the teachers to you know to make sure that learning happens there,” says Meredith Delaney, Director of Philanthropic Strategies/Scripps Howard Fund/Foundation. “…but so much learning also happens outside of the classroom and when kids are at home."

Starting at 8:30 Monday morning all students—including preschool—will come to the library to pick out their books.

In total, $1M has been raised across all Scripps-owned television stations -- or more than 221,000 books.

