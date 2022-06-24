BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Literacy rates are a great measuring stick to see how well students are learning in school.

In Benton Harbor, around 90% of Benton Harbor High School students aren't reading at the level they should be.

Now a former Detroit Lions player is going from breaking tackles to tackling this literacy problem.

Former running back and now an entrepreneur and philanthropist Joique Bell’s charity event is happening this weekend in Benton Harbor.

Bell is a former Benton Harbor High School football standout.

Bell is launching a $200,000 fundraising initiative to bring literacy nonprofit Beyond Basics to his alma mater.

The charity weekend event includes a golf outing, bowling tournament and football camp. Tickets are available online.

