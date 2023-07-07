Fiesta returns, expands to week-long celebration of heritage

HOLLAND, Mich. — Back and bigger than ever, Fiesta 2023 will take over downtown Holland July 12-15!

The party— put on by Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP)— is expanding to a week-long event after new management made Fiesta 2022 such a big success.

LAUP says they're expecting to host 20,000 guests over the 4-day event. The baile alone is expected to draw 6,000 people!

"We are proud to continue the legacy of Fiesta," said LAUP Executive Director, Johnny Rodriguez, "we are looking forward to the biggest and brightest Fiesta yet, and we can’t wait to celebrate with the community.”

LAUP partnered with Grand Rapids Community College Lakeshore Campus to make the daytime events free to all.

There's too much packed into this short schedule to summarize, so here's the Fiesta 2023 Line-up:

July 12: 9-11 a.m. at Holland Farmers Market

Bring the kids for a hands-on cultural activity!

July 13: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at GDK Park

LAUP partnered with the city's Summer Street Performers Series. Enjoy Latin dancing and singing in the park, and a car show along 8th St!

July 14: 6:30-8:30p at Kollen Park

Grupo Fierro performs traditional norteño-style music, a fusion of Mexican, Spanish, and Germanic-style musical traditions and military brass band instrumentation

Dance the night away with Los Salserines— the organization's Salsa dancing group.

Food trucks will line up along the park, bringing a true street fair feel to the evening.

July 15: noon-11:30p at Holland Civic Center

LAUP Fiesta & Baile — The headline event and an all-day celebration of tradition and culture!

Fiesta starts at noon and includes a car show until 4 p.m. surrounded by a Mercado full of Latino entertainment, authentic experiences and foods, and community resources until 5 p.m.

Starting at 7, put your dancing shoes back on for a baile. The only ticketed event of the week, Baile will have your toes tapping and hips swinging until 11:30 p.m. Tickets are just $10 is you get them at the LAUP office before Fiesta starts. They'll be $15 at the door.

LAUP's programs empower Latinos of all ages to build a better community for all through education, advocacy, and celebration. Their work includes cultural events like Fiesta and partnering with Tulip Time, youth leadership programs, adult education and leadership programs, interpreter services, and working with the Mexican Consulate in Detroit's Mobile Consulate to connect resources with people looking for a path to citizenship or more.

Their doors are open to anyone looking to bring people together, learn about each other, and empower youth. Can't get enough Salsa dancing after the party at Kollen Park? Join them Thursdays at the LAUP Office for lessons and more! Learning Spanish? Who better than native speakers to help you expand your brain or career?

Interested in LAUP's programs?Click here!