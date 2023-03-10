Celebrate laughter for the health of it; LaughFest day 3 brings more laughs, help for cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebrate laughter for the health of it as LaughFest continues with another round of clean comedy, big-name acts, and great events!

The FOX 17 studio was full of laughter Friday morning with a visit from LaughFest Comedians Mike Paramore, Meghan Hanley, and Mike Vecchione.

The seriously funny festival is in its 13th year, keeping the focus on healing through living life to the fullest.

You can catch Mike Paramore and Meghan Handley during the Clean Comedy Showcase at Dr. Grins inside The B.O.B.

Mike Vecchione performed at Gun Lake Casino Thursday night and still made it out early this morning to give us a taste of what we can expect the rest of this weekend!

LaughFest is the flagship project for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, funding its mission to help cancer patients, their families, and those working through grief find relief through comedy.

The club’s VP of Fund Development & Engagement, Shawn Campbell gave us an update on funds raised—over $10K in just the first 2 days!

There is still time to grab tickets to a show or join in one of the free events around West Michigan and join in the fun.

Head to the LaughFest website to plan your weekend!