5th annual Red Shoe Brew coming in May

RMHC West Michigan
Posted at 6:01 AM, Mar 16, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan will host the Red Shoe Brew at their 5-acre Cedar St campus, May 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

You’ll get tasting tokens for local brews, plus dinner and a commemorative glass— and yes, you get fries with all of that.

All donations go towards helping families stay close to their kids during overnight and elongated hospital stays. Funds will help provide a free place to stay, homemade meals, essentials, and the peace of mind that comes with keeping families close together during stressful times.

Advanced tickets for this 21-and-up event are $45, or $50 day-of.

RMHC West Michigan is still looking for volunteers and brewers to join this event. If you're looking for a way to help your community, connect with them here!

