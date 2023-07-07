Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency announces edible recall over THC amounts, packaging

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s Canabis Regulatory Agency announced on Friday the voluntary recall of certain marijuana-infused edible products.

According to the agency, the products are being recalled over non-compliant creation and packaging. The Weed Bar products from the Golden Shores Cannabis Company were reportedly created with 200 mg of THC per serving, which exceeds allowed concentration amounts, and the packaging fails to reference that it's a “marijuana product,” “THC product,” or a “cannabis product.” The agency reports that the packaging is also not child resistant.

Here’s a list of the products:

Plan B Wellness Center LLC (License No. PC-000137)

20101 W 8 Mile RD Detroit, MI 48219

Package # 1A4050300038E8D000000100 TWB | Strawberry Crunch

Sold on 6/2/2023

Package # 1A4050300038E8D000000099 TWB | Cookies & Cream

Sold on 5/31/2023

Plan B Wellness Center LLC (License No. AU-R-000911)

20101 W 8 Mile RD Detroit, MI 48219

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001201 Weed Bar Chocolate

Sold on 5/23/2023-5/29/2023

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001203 Weed Bar Straberry Crunch

Sold on 5/27/2023

Centerline Investments, LLC (License No. AU-R-000756)

24320 Sherwood AVE Center Line, MI 48015

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001219 Weed Bar Cookies and Cream

Sold on 6/3/2023

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001218 Weed Bar Straberry Crunch

Sold on 6/3/2023

Detroit Herbal Center LLC (License No. AU-R-000897)

14325 Wyoming ST Detroit, MI 48238

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001245 Weed Bar Cookies and Cream

Sold on 5/29/2023-6/3/2023

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001244 Weed Bar Chocolate

Sold on 5/29/2023-6/3/2023

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001246 Weed Bar Straberry Crunch

Sold on 5/27/2023-6/3/2023

Inhale LLC (License No. AU-R-000907)

15670 East Eight Mile RD Detroit, MI 48205

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001178 Weed Bar Cookies and Cream

Sold on 5/23/2023-6/3/2023

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001177 Weed Bar Straberry Crunch

Sold on 5/23/2023-6/2/2023

Package # 1A4050300032C81000001176 Weed Bar Chocolate

Sold on 5/26/2023-6/1/2023

Consumers with these products are being asked to return them to the sales location for proper disposal.

They can also report any adverse reactions to the CRA via email at CRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or by phone at 517-284-8599.