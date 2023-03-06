Watch Now
Michigan woman who won $1M Powerball prize originally forgot to check ticket

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 8:32 AM, Mar 06, 2023
A Lansing husband and wife forgot to check a Powerball ticket they purchased that ended up being a $1 million prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, Ana Elizalde matched the five whit balls in the Feb. 6 drawing – 05-11-22-23-69. She bought her winning ticket at the Sav-Way Food Center in Lansing.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” she said. “I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it."

When they did check it at the store, they got a message to file a claim, and then confirmed the numbers and found out they won the $1 million prize.

According to Elizalde, they plan to pay bills, pay for their children's education and save the remainder of the prize.

