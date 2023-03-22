Michigan woman dedicated to cleaning up Great Lakes finalist for $100K Chevy award

(WXYZ) — A Michigan woman who is on a quest to pick up 1 million pieces of trash around the Great Lakes is now a finalist in the running for Chevrolet’s “Lead Dream Chaser.”

The contest aims to help someone pursue their lifelong dream with $100,000 and three months of using a 2024 Chevrolet Trax.

7 Action News interviewed Meag Schwartz, founder of the nonprofit Great Lakes Great Responsibility, last year. She is now one of five finalists for the Chevy award.

A Michigan woman's quest to pick up 1M pieces of trash around Great Lakes turns into a nonprofit

Schwartz’s nonprofit is dedicated to protecting our treasured freshwater sources.

"The network of volunteers that we've generated has been the biggest boost to my morale. And just knowing that there are millions of people that want to support the Great Lakes is just incredible," she told 7 Action News last April.

You can check out upcoming cleanup events here.

The winning candidate for Chevy’s Lead Dream Chaser is expected to be announced in April.