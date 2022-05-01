Michigan woman beats odds to walk again after multiple spine surgeries

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local woman from Dearborn Heights who never stopped believing in herself, even when doctors gave up on her, has a message.

"One can overcome any challenge in life as long there is the determination to never give up," Brandy Novicka said.

From playing soccer to basketball, Novicka led an athletic life. But at the age of 9, she was diagnosed with scoliosis and was placed under a brace for 23 hours a day.

"By age 12, I was facing my first spinal fusion to stop the spine from curving," Novicka said.

Unfortunately, the surgery failed; Brandy’s spine was not only curving again but was also twisting, resulting in another major surgery at the age of 23.

"The reality was that I was always going to be in pain, but I was also being told by doctors that by the age of 30, I would be wheelchair-bound," Novicka said.

But that did not hold her back. At the age of 26 in pursuit of better health insurance, Novicka moved to Vegas to work in the culinary industry.

"My whole life changed when I needed my third spinal fusion in 2018 due to my spine deteriorating," Novicka said.

Novicka lost several jobs and relationships due to her condition. The mental trauma and physical limitations were unfathomable

At 37, Novicka was broke and a mother of one, but her determination to be better was unshakable.

"As many times as I've been knocked down, I literally keep getting back up because I believe in myself," Novicka said.

After moving back to Michigan, Novicka’s only goal was to stand and walk on her own. And since physical therapy wasn’t enough, she started training at Inclusively Fit. Pushing through the pain and making the impossible possible, Novicka can now stand and walk unassisted.

The 41-year-old's battle with her medical condition is not over, but she is working hard to turn her life around one day at a time.

