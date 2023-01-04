Michigan students can submit art designs for 2023 State of the State program

What makes Michigan strong? That's the question Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking students to portray as part of an art contest for her 2023 State of the State.

The governor announced the art contest on Wednesday, with the winning design to be featured on the program for her 2023 State of the State on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

K-12 students in Michigan are eligible for the content, and they can come up with the creative design, showing what makes Michigan strong.

“Michigan is full of creative young people, and I am excited to highlight their talents as part of the 2023 State of the State program,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I believe what makes Michigan strong is the people that live here, and I am delighted to share a student’s artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan’s strengths. I hope students from across the state display their skills and submit their designs for the State of the State Art Contest.”

Students are encouraged to be as creative as possible and can use crayons, markers, paint or any other material.

To submit your design, please visit michigan.gov/artcontest and follow the instructions on the webpage. Submissions will be accepted exclusively through the online system and must be received no later than 11:59PM on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The winner will receive a gift box from Cherry Republic.