Michigan Senate votes to repeal state's ban on abortion

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Senate has voted to repeal the state's abortion ban which dates back to the 1840s. The vote came along party lines.

The Senate is voting on a package of four bills regarding the abortion ban. Two of them have been passed by 20-18 vote, effectively passing a repeal of the ban in the upper chamber of the Michigan legislature. Voting on the other two is expected to come Wednesday evening.

The state House voted on a similar repeal last week. However, both bodies must now consider the other chamber's bills before they can head to Governor Whitmer's desk for her signature. Whitmer campaigned on repealing the ban in her re-election campaign.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has released the following statement about the Senate votes: