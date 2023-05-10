Michigan Senate to vote on hands-free bills banning cellphone use while driving

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The effort to save lives by stopping distracted driving is at a turning point in Lansing.

Bills passed the state House and now, Senate lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday after hearing from families who have lost loved ones.

“I never thought this would happen to my husband or our family. Once it happened, I learned how often it happened to others,” Jane Horal said.

Her husband Daniel was killed riding his bike at a state part after the two were married for 23 years.

“Everyone is on their phone now when they are driving. We need to change our behavior,” Jane Horal said.

She and others, have been determined to push for real change. Under proposals, it would become illegal to hold a phone to use while driving, except for emergencies or hands-free.

“This is a monumental victory for memories of those who were lost, and it’s going to make Michigan’s roads safer. Something we should all want,” Rep. Matt Koleszar said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed more than 3,500 lives in 2021.

Michigan could become the 26th state to go hands-free. Three bipartisan bills would also remove an 180-day waiting period and come with a five-year study and informational campaign.

“I believe if this was law when my husband was riding in a state park and hit at a slow speed and died two days later from his work injuries, I believe he would still be alive today,” Jane Horal said.