Michigan fans gather to watch national football championship in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — From the very first touchdown, it was clear why Michigan students came back early from break as the Wolverines took on the Washington Huskies Monday night.

Michigan beat Washington 34-13 during the College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston, Texas.

“It was insane. The energy in here is just crazy” Michigan senior Ashley Karauthamer said.

Students like Karauthamer came back two days before class started. She got in line at Good Time Charley’s at 1:45 p.m. for kickoff at 7:45 p.m.

“I was like if I'm not at the game. I have to be here. The energy in Ann Arbor is just unbeatable. There’s really no place like it,” Karauthamer said.

PHOTOS: Michigan Wolverines win the national championship over Washington

All day long, college bars in South U had lines out the door. Even students who had to study didn’t want to miss the action.

"I literally have my MCAT books right here ready to study for hours in front of the TV,” Michigan student Aseman Talebi said. “I can't miss this. Are you kidding me?"

Ann Arbor police and Michigan State Police patrolled downtown making sure bars didn't go over capacity. Once the game started, students still waited in line — some just gave up.

Police said there were some couch fires that were extinguished, but there were no major issues, no injuries and no arrests. The street reopened to traffic around 12:30 a.m.

Mark Socha and his friends got in line at The Brown Jug at 3 p.m and still didn’t get in. They settled for a table outside with coffee and pizza to stay warm.

"Hopefully if we win, this street is going to be crazy. That's what we're here for,” Socha said.

Michigan fans take to the streets in Ann Arbor celebrating national championship

That’s also why police were out in full force preparing for excited fans to pour into the street once the clock hit zero.

“Ann Arbor is going to burn down in flames in the best way possible,” Karauthamer said.

Michigan student Henry Connor said, “The streets are going to go crazy, man. It's going to be a party.”