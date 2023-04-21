MI family honors late son through cycling fundraiser for children with cancer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — At just 3-years-old, Carlos Cordoba, lost his life after a more than two-year long battle with neuroblastoma. Even after losing his own fight, Carlos is still inspiring others.

Neuroblastoma is a cancer that "starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells, most often found in an embryo or fetus. (The term neuro refers to nerves, while blastoma refers to a cancer that starts in immature or developing cells). This type of cancer occurs most often in infants and young children," according to the American Cancer Society.

During his short life and fight with neuroblastoma, Carlos spent nearly 400 days in the hospital while going through some of the most aggressive cancer treatments children at his age can receive.

Through a partnership between C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Dancing While Cancering called “Maddie’s Character Closet," pediatric cancer patients are gifted with toys during their often long hospital stays.

A child life specialist at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital surprised Carlos during one of his first hospital stays with a box of Sesame Street figures from “Maddie’s Character Closet.”

Carlos spent hours and hours playing with the toys. Subsequently, brightening each hospital stay and allowed him to still have an enjoyable childhood.

"Despite fighting hard, Carlos lost his battle with cancer. Now, his family is dedicated to honoring him by helping Dancing While Cancering and the foundation’s mission to help bring smiles to children with cancer even when they’re stuck in the hospital," said organizers with Dancing While Cancering.

"The Cordoba family will be biking at home in Dancing While Cancering’s annual Cycle for Smiles event on April 23 to honor Carlos and help raise money to improve childhood cancer patients’ hospital experience."

Join the challenge to support children with cancer with a donation by visiting, dancingwhilecancering.org.