Metallica throws support behind the Detroit Lions: 'In Dan we trust.'

Legendary rock band Metallica is throwing its support behind the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell during the Lions' playoff run.

Campbell is a big fan of Metallica and talked about last year when the band was playing shows at Ford Field.

"They always reinvent themselves. They never get stale, they never get old, they just adapt, adjust and keep putting out hits," Campbell said.

On Wednesday, the Lions posted a photo of Aidan Hutchinson with the caption, "the soothing light at the end of your tunnel was just a freight train comin' your way."

Those are the lyrics from Metallica's song "No Leaf Clover."

In the comments, the band responded "In Dan we trust #OnePride."