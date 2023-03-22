March 22 is Red Cross Giving Day! Here's how you can give back

(WXYZ) — March 22 is Red Cross Giving Day, a day when the community can come together and donate blood, platelets, or plasma for those in need.

In honor of the day, Red Cross is giving all donors who schedule an appointment through the end of March, a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid card where five winners will be randomly selected.

"This one day is a chance for communities to come together to give their time, lifesaving blood, or a financial donation to help support families affected by disasters big and small," Red Cross's Regional Communications Manager wrote.

In addition to donating blood, Red Cross is asking for volunteers and financial donors. According to Red Cross, 90% of its staff are volunteers.

"The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission," they wrote.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, click here.

To sign up to be a volunteer, click here.

To donate money to Red Cross, click here.