Man fatally shot by police, officer dragged after traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed by Detroit police and an officer was injured after a traffic stop on the city’s west side Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Southfield Road.

Police said officers saw a driver fail to use a turn signal at a light, so they pulled him over. They then learned that the driver did not have a license and asked him to exit the vehicle.

The driver tried to take off in the car. Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said an officer “instinctively” put his leg in the suspect’s car and stepped on the brake then was dragged about 20 yards.

The officer’s partner tried using a taser, but it failed. The suspect then put the car in reverse and continued to drag the officer.

Police said the officer feared for his life and fired at least one round, shooting the driver once in the upper chest. The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The officer who was dragged was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

A Glock with an extended magazine and a Glock switch was under the floorboard of the car. Fitzergald said the gun was not used, but it could have fired multiple rounds quickly.

Marijuana was also found inside the car and police believe it was packaged to sell.

A passenger was in the vehicle at the time. That person was taken into custody.

“(There’s) a lot more to get through, but we’re thankful the officers are safe,” Fitzgerald said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. 7 Action News will provide more information as it becomes available.