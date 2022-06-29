West Michigan man sentenced for intending to sell counterfeit pills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man from Muskegon and Grand Rapids has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance in drug trafficking. He is 26-year-old Roddrick Montez Wilson.

According to the Department of Justice, Michigan State Police found Wilson in possession of over 15,000 fake pills in Muskegon during a traffic stop in August 2021. The pills looked like they were Adderall, but were actually methamphetamine and worth an estimated $75,000. Wilson had been planning to sell the fake pills.

After an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators learned that law enforcement in Grand Rapids has previously encountered Wilson in February 2021 and June 2021. During those two encounters, law enforcement found smaller quantities of the same fake pills.

“Counterfeit pills pose a significant danger to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten. “They are often devastating consequences for drug users who ingest fake pills bought off the street. My office is committed to raising awareness about this issue, and prosecuting those individuals who seek to profit off the distribution of counterfeit substances.”

“Across the Midwest, law enforcement is seizing methamphetamine pressed into fake-pill form so that it appears to be a less potent substance, such as Xanax or Adderall,” said Orville O. Greene, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Detroit Division. “This case should serve as a stark reminder to everyone: the only pill anyone should take is one that has been prescribed by a physician and obtained at a legitimate pharmacy.”

More information on the dangers of counterfeit pills can be found on the United State Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.

