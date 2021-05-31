West Michigan firefighter helps battle fire while vacationing on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — A West Michigan firefighter vacationing on Mackinac Island jumped into action when a fire broke out Sunday evening.

South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority said the firefighter didn’t hesitate to lend a hand when a home caught fire over Memorial Day weekend.

In a Facebook post, South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority shared photos of one of their firefighters helping to battle the flames.

The firefighter can be seen with a hose line in hand helping out with a defensive attack until more help could arrive.

The unnamed firefighter then hooked up the hydrant for the aerial stick to help get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

