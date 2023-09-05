West MI fire departments to receive $2.3M from FEMA grants

WASHINGTON — Fire departments in West Michigan are set to receive more than $2.3 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the funding Tuesday.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” says Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the training and equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

We’re told funding is made possible with grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Firefighters play an essential role in our communities and work tirelessly to protect Michiganders’ lives and property,” says Senator Peters. “This funding will ensure that fire departments have the federal resources they need to keep our communities safe and to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Funding will be allocated to fire departments in the following municipalities, according to Peters and Stabenow:

Charter Township of Comstock: $641,020

City of Muskegon: $70,227

Newton Township: $22,145

City of Portage: $33,473

City of Battle Creek: $85,490

Indian Lake: $669,118

Chikaming Township: $495,829

Cooper Charter Township: $144,267

Lakeview: $124,632

Lincoln Township: $91,238

Visit FEMA’s website for more information about the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

