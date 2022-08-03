Watch Now
WEATHER PHOTOS: Clouds out and trees down in West Michigan

As thunderstorms and severe weather rolled through West Michigan, viewers of FOX 17 were there to capture it. Here's what we saw in the sky and on the ground on Wednesday afternoon.

17A872B3-A45D-48B2-8314-C3E19AE2BBF2.jpeg Tree uprooted in KalamazooPhoto by: Adam Bourland, FOX 17 Kyle Kelley Stormclouds Caledonia.jpg Thunderclouds in CaledoniaPhoto by: FOX 17 viewer A4D8DDCD-E4BE-47DE-9F8C-3417E7F6F8F9.jpeg Tree uprooted in KalamazooPhoto by: Adam Bourland, FOX 17 Kyle Kelly Stormclouds Caledonia.jpg Storm brewing in CaledoniaPhoto by: FOX 17 viewer Mark Randal Cloud Pictures Moline 3.jpg Thunderclouds in MolinePhoto by: FOX 17 viewer Mark Randal Cloud Pictures Moline.jpg Thunderclouds in MolinePhoto by: FOX 17 viewer

Tree uprooted in KalamazooAdam Bourland, FOX 17
Thunderclouds in CaledoniaFOX 17 viewer
Tree uprooted in KalamazooAdam Bourland, FOX 17
Storm brewing in CaledoniaFOX 17 viewer
Thunderclouds in MolineFOX 17 viewer
Thunderclouds in MolineFOX 17 viewer
