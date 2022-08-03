WEATHER PHOTOS: Clouds out and trees down in West Michigan
As thunderstorms and severe weather rolled through West Michigan, viewers of FOX 17 were there to capture it. Here's what we saw in the sky and on the ground on Wednesday afternoon.
Tree uprooted in KalamazooPhoto by: Adam Bourland, FOX 17 Thunderclouds in CaledoniaPhoto by: FOX 17 viewer Tree uprooted in KalamazooPhoto by: Adam Bourland, FOX 17 Storm brewing in CaledoniaPhoto by: FOX 17 viewer Thunderclouds in MolinePhoto by: FOX 17 viewer Thunderclouds in MolinePhoto by: FOX 17 viewer