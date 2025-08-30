Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Walker police ask for help locating a missing, endangered 67-year-old man

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing and endangered 67-year-old man.

Police say around 11 am, William "Bill" Wilson walked away from Valley View Care Center at 1050 4 Mile Rd NW in the City of Walker. He may be confused and looking for his wife.

A release says Bill has a significant cognitive disability due to an injury.

Bill is 6 feet tall, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and bright blue sneakers. If anyone sees Bill, you are asked to contact the Walker Police Department at 616-453-5441 or call 911.

