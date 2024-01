GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is off the air temporarily Wednesday evening for customers using an antenna or select TV providers.

This is due to our transmitter being down currently.

Some cable and satellite subscribers will not be impacted.

Crews are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, you can watch FOX 17 News via the livestream embedded below:

Thank you for your patience.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube