Stevensville woman crashes after swerving to avoid stopped car in Howard Twp.

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 25-year-old Stevensville woman was hospitalized after a crash in Howard Township Friday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place on M-60 near Yankee Street.

We’re told she drove eastbound on M-60 when she veered to avoid hitting an immobile car before leaving the right side of the road.

Deputies say her car rolled down the hill and plowed through a fence, stopping after the vehicle overturned on its side.

Emergency responders had to remove the driver from the vehicle, according to CCSO.

Authorities say the driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is a suspected contributor to the crash.

