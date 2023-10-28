Van Buren County man seriously hurt after being pinned under bulldozer

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An elderly man was seriously injured after being trapped under a bulldozer.

At 4:20 p.m. Friday, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man trapped under a bulldozer at the Mattawan Airpark, located in the 26000 block of 60th Avenue in Antwerp Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies searched the property extensively and finally found an 84-year-old man near a workshop in a wooded area who was on his back with his left arm stuck under the track of a bulldozer.

Deputies said the man had been working on the bulldozer alone when it began moving and pinned him underneath it. He was able to use his cell phone with his free arm and call for help.

The Mattawan Fire Department and Rob’s Towing of Mattawan were able to lift the bulldozer enough to free the man's arm. He was transported by Van Buren Emergency Medical Services to a Kalamazoo hospital where he was listed in serious condition at midday Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

