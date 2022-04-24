Michigan State Police looking for suspect in theft from St. Joseph County

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) is looking for a suspect in a theft from St. Joseph County.

According to the MSP, the theft is believed to have happened sometime between November 2021 and April 15, 2022. The theft is reported as having happened at an agricultural pivot in the 1700 block of Hoshel Road, Lockport Township, St. Joseph County.

According to police, several feet of copper wiring was cut and taken along the pivot towers, which caused significant damage.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube