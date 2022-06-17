Benton Harbor Schools launch Esports Lab

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor Area Schools (BHAS) announced Friday it is entering the world of competitive gaming, also known as esports.

Esports (electronic sports) will join the district’s athletics department, officially, holding the same status as all other sports.

Accordingly, the district says esports student-athletes must meet the same academic, attendance and conduct standards to participate.

BHAS partnered with MASSP, MASC and MAHS for its pilot season to coordinate teams competing across the state.

Games include “Rocket League,” “League of Legends” and “Hearthstone.”

BHAS will conduct other competitions with Berrien RESA and other community partners.

The district plans to host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its Esports Lab on June 21 at 4:30 p.m.

The Esports Lab is at 870 Colfax Avenue in Benton Harbor.

The district says esports help encourage and develop useful skills and traits, including problem-solving, communication, teamwork and sportsmanship.

BHAS says esports also expand students’ scholarship opportunities with its growing prominence at the collegiate level.

