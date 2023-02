ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ottawa County Deputies say they're investigating a report of shots fired near the campus of Grand Valley State University.

Dispatchers tell Fox 17, they got a call around 11:30 Saturday night for a report of three gunshots being fired near The Cottages at Campus View Apartments.

Deputies have not located any victims, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.