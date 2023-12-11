Second person of interest taken into custody in Samantha Woll murder investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A second person has been taken into custody in connection to the the murder investigation of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll,Detroit police confirm.

Woll was found dead outside of her home the morning of Oct. 21. Police say she was stabbed.

An initial suspect was taken into custody a few weeks later, but that suspect was released shortly after.

"In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," the statement from DPD read in part.

