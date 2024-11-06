Scholten watch party ends without race results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The energy was high in Grand Rapids at Hillary Scholten's watch party.

Scholten is seeking re-election in Michigan's third congressional district.

Scholten is the first Democrat in decades to hold the seat.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks spoke during the event about the importance of Scholten holidng this seat, as a sign Kent County and West Michigan are increasingly becoming more blue over the last several decades.

Scholten thanked the many supporters she had in the crowd, especially her family.

She noted the more than 40,000 doors the campaign knocked on.

She says people in West Michigan are hungry for a new type of leadership.

“I talk a lot about building something new here. If I am successful in getting re-elected, I’ll be the first Democrat since the Civil War to win two full terms to congress here,” Scholten said.

Scholten also said she's hoping to bring stability to her district, as three different representatives have been elected throughout the last three terms.

