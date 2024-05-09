PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Police are investigating potential looting at a tornado-damaged strip mall.

FOX 17 may have been a witness to a potential crime. As the evening progressed, police took one person into custody and later drove away from the scene.

We overheard one officer explain that the reason was that someone was allegedly looting.

The strip mall is entirely open in the back. Around 5:00 pm, our crew was in the middle of an interview when two people came out of the back of a business carrying boxes.

The two were leaving the TreeHousse vape shop at W. Centre Avenue Wednesday.

Moments after we pointed the camera at them, they quickly ran down the hill.

This is not an isolated incident but an ongoing issue at this business. We spoke with a few individuals who left the vape shop with the boxes.

One explained that their boss told them to come here and pick up stuff from the business.

The owner explains that isn't true and that he hasn't told anyone to do that. He looked visibly upset and frustrated but didn't want to talk on camera.

Portage Police chief says they initially got a call around 1:00 pm of someone allegedly looting.

Our crew also witnessed others leave with bags moments during the evening.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the police.

