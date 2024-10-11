Saturday's Tigers playoff game moved up 7 hours due to weather

DETROIT, Mich. — Major League Baseball has moved up the starting time for Saturday's Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians playoff showdown.

Originally scheduled for 8:08 p.m. Saturday, the first pitch of Game 5 of the American League Division Series is now slated for 1:08 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

MLB made the announced Friday afternoon "due to the forecasted inclement weather in Cleveland."

The two teams are currently knotted at 2-2 in the best-of-5 series after Cleveland's 5-4 victory Thursday at Comerica Park in Detroit.

The winner moves on to meet the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. Oct. 14 at Yankee Stadium.

