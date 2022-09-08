Remembering 9/11: Memorial stair climb returns to LMCU Ballpark

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — After 21 years, it's still hard to forget the loss we felt that day as a nation.

For the 12th time since the attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon killed 2,996 civilians and first responders— organizers and supporters of the Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will gather to make sure the sacrifice of first responders and everyday people who ran into the towers to save others is not forgotten.

First responders and people from all over the state will walk up and down the bleachers four times— simulating the 110 flights of stairs of the World Trade Center.

Firefighters will make the climb in full gear.

Climbers will be given a badge with the name of a fallen first responder, saying their name into a microphone and ringing a bell in their honor before starting the course.

Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is held the Saturday closes to 9/11 each year in order for families to participate

$30 donation for adults. Kids under 18 are free. Proceeds go to the Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation.