Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Police: W Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 18:58:12-05

WELLSTON, Mich. — A western Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.

Troopers were called to the man’s home, a shed in Wellston about 85 miles (136.7 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids, shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.

One of the women told police she and a friend were visiting the suspect at his shed when he accused the women of stealing his methamphetamine. He assaulted them and brandished a handgun, telling them they could not leave, police said.

One of the women called her son and he went the scene, confronted the suspect and was able to free his mother, police said.

A state police emergency support team went to the scene and discovered the suspect and his remaining hostage had left on foot. They were located by deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

The suspect’s handgun was recovered near the shed, police said.

The suspect is being held in the Manistee County Jail, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered