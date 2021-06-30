Watch
Part of cliff collapses into Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks

Associated Press
Chapel Rock at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. (File Photo)
Chapel Rock at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jun 30, 2021
MUNISING, Mich. — A cliff wall broke away at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore along Lake Superior in northern Michigan, stunning some boaters who captured it on video.

Sandstone and dirt crashed into the lake Saturday.

The park’s cliffs are 50 feet to 200 feet above Lake Superior.

Jahn Martin shared video with TV station WLUC. Martin says he could hear the cliff wall “popping and cracking” before the collapse into the lake.

No injuries were reported.

There was a similar incident in 2019, when kayakers on a tour narrowly escaped injury when a large section of cliff fell into Lake Superior.

