Ohio woman charged with threatening Black Michigan lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An Ohio woman has been charged with leaving threatening, racist voicemails for two Black state lawmakers in Michigan.

Sandra Bachman, 58, is from Batavia east of Cincinnati. She is accused of calling Democratic Rep. Sarah Anthony of Lansing last May about a bill and saying “you won’t see the bullet coming."

In a message left for Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson of Detroit last June, Bachman allegedly called her racial slurs and threatened to kill her.

Bachman is charged in Lansing district court with making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism, ethnic intimidation and malicious use of telecommunications services.