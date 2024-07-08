MSP: Woman with schizophrenia missing from Edmore since Sunday

EDMORE, Mich. — Troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 26-year-old Teresa Rose Ruckel was last seen Sunday evening at around 5 p.m. in the Edmore area.

Teresa is described as 5’5” tall and weighs 210 pounds. She has red-dyed hair and hazel eyes.

We’re told she wore a white tank top, black leggings and white sandals when she went missing.

MSP says Teresa has schizophrenia.

Those with knowledge of Teresa’s whereabouts are urged to connect with MSP at 989-352-8444 or dispatchers at 989-831-3500.

